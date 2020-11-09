Advertisement

Creighton Basketball to start season with no fans

Preparing for what could be a very unique season
Preparing for what could be a very unique season
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton Athletics released an update to Creighton Basketball ticket holders announcing that the start of the season will not include fans.

The update stated, “Due to a number of factors, we have made the difficult decision to start the 2020-21 season without fans in attendance and we are suspending our season ticket program until next year. With the health and safety of our student-athletes, supporters and staff in mind, we continue to explore the feasibility of fan attendance. Should we arrive at a point this season where fans are able to attend in some capacity, tickets would be managed on a single-game basis and we would communicate the specifics of the plan at that time.”

Options for ticket holders are available on the Blue Jay’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
(MGN)
Sunday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: 451 new cases in Douglas County, ending record week of new cases
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
Hillcrest Health & Rehab
Bellevue rehab center accepts COVID-19 patients to help hospitals
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday,...
3 big Huskers questions following the loss to Northwestern

Latest News

A COVID-19 safe alternative to the Capital District ice rink.
New trends amid COVID-19 - 10PM
Christmas Tree sales - 10PM
Christmas Tree sales - 10PM
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Ricketts unrolls COVID-19 directed health measures, effective Wednesday
First Alert Day Tuesday