Christmas tree farm expect big turn out this season

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy weekend for Christmas tree shopping is just a few weeks away. Santa’s Woods said the weekend after Thanksgiving they expect people from all around the metro on their farm adding a little spirit to their homes. In a year that has been anything but traditional, it will be a welcome normalcy.

“We normally have family that comes and visits but we won’t be doing that,” tree shopper Rosalinda said.

Several families were out on the farm Sunday, hoping to get a little early cheer.

“Everyone wants to have that good feeling at Christmas time and I think they are going to rally around their Christmas tree and their families,” farm manager Scott Lund said.

Families are trying to adjust the best they can.

“My husband and I trying to keep it as normal as possible but a little bit different with video zooming and video chatting with family,” Rosalinda said.

Santa’s Woods is trying to make the tree buying process easier and smoother for you this year.

“We’re just getting set up and get ready for the big Christmas tree season and get all our work done so we can make it all nice and easy for the customer this year,” Lund said.

Whether you want to spruce up a room with a prickly giant or fill a room with a fir, Lund said they are outfitting the farm to make it COVID safe.

Setting up plexiglass, hand sanitizer, and offering online payment and contactless pickup.

The farm is open for pre tagging trees now.

