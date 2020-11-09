2019 flood victims sue Dodge County for lack of warning

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The rebuilding is winding down but scars remain from the devastating spring floods in 2019.

One couple has filed suit alleging the actions of county officials made it far worse for them.

When Dodge County piled a dike down the middle of Highway 30 the Wards found themselves on the wrong side of the road. They say their truck is a measuring stick.

“When the water was in the yard we only had about a foot of water. But after they put the dike in now the water is up to here. You can’t leave a vehicle sit in that," said Rick Ward.

Rick Ward claims he could have moved several vehicles along with basement furniture and appliances but officials didn’t alert him about the construction of the temporary levee in 2019.

The sandbags and new window wells show that Rick isn’t going to move away from the danger, nor is he giving up on his legal action against the county.

After a tort claim failed Rick and his wife filed suit.

“I hope it sets a precedent for us and our neighbors. Set a plan set a process in place to give people warning,” he said.

The suit alleges without warning Dodge County employees constructed the temporary levee.

Attorney Jim Schaefer says suing the government and winning is difficult.

“But if we can show that they were grossly negligent which I think we can show, I think we’ll have a good leg up on trying to recover for these people,” Schaefer said.

The lawsuit sets the Wards' flood damage at $400,000.

“All we’re asking for is fair. We’re not asking for the moon. We’re only asking for some of our losses,” Rick Ward said.

The temporary levee may have saved the City of Fremont but a neighbor to the west says building it without warning cost unnecessary flood damage then and nervousness now about future notifications.

The Dodge County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

However, the county did file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit alleging the homeowner filed the initial tort claim with the wrong county office.

