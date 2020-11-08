Sunday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: 451 new cases in Douglas County, ending record week of new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 451 new cases on Sunday, bringing the community total to 26,393.

The DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 29.6% for the week which ended Saturday, with 3,047 positive results out of 10,289.

It is the highest number of cases reported in a week since the pandemic began.

The total number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 246.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday or Sunday.

COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in our area and we need your help to keep our patients and staff safe. Please review our current visitor policy if you have a loved one at Nebraska Medical Center or Bellevue Medical Center.

Current visitor policy: https://t.co/gPrh29EkBu — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 7, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

