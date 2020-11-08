Advertisement

Sunday Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: 451 new cases in Douglas County, ending record week of new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 451 new cases on Sunday, bringing the community total to 26,393.

The DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 29.6% for the week which ended Saturday, with 3,047 positive results out of 10,289.

It is the highest number of cases reported in a week since the pandemic began.

The total number of deaths in Douglas County remains at 246.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday or Sunday.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 7 COVID-19 update
Nov. 6 COVID-19 update
Nov. 5 COVID-19 update
Nov. 4 COVID-19 update
Nov. 3 COVID-19 update
Nov. 2 COVID-19 update
Nov. 1 COVID-19 update
Oct. 31 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Saturday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 640 new cases, setting new record
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
One man dead in double shooting
Omaha company repurposes campaign signs post-election

Latest News

New record high for US coronavirus cases
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible
Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ about COVID-19 vaccine