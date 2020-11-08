Omaha’s Open Door Mission helping families for Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha families are preparing for a different Thanksgiving due to the pandemic.

Some who are still without jobs are turning to places like the Open Door Mission just to put food on the table.

As families across the metro make their Thanksgiving plans, the Mission says they’ve seen an increase in new families facing food insecurity.

This week, the Mission has been collecting meals to serve families in need thanks to their partnership with Hy-Vee.

Their turkey fixings drive is collecting Thanksgiving favorites.

The facility’s president says more than 50,000 families have had to look elsewhere for food assistance since some area schools have suspended free lunch programs as students learn from home.

“Omaha Public Schools is still not in session five days a week. That’s more than 50,000 families living in poverty that are used to relying on the free lunch program for their children, which is 10 meals a week -- a lunch and breakfast for each child," said Mission President Candace Gregory.

The facility expects to serve up to 10,000 families.

And as we approach the holiday season, the Mission says it’s in desperate need for more volunteers that help stock, serve and sustain this shelter here at the facility.

You can contact the Open Door Mission if you wish to volunteer.

You can also purchase a $10 “fixins” bag at your local Hy-Vee which will provide food for those relying on the Mission.

