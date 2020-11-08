Advertisement

Nebraskans weigh in on President Elect Joe Biden

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Nebraskans are sounding off about decision 2020.

“It’s really a joyous, momentous occasion right now.”

About a dozen people gathered near one of Omaha’s busiest intersections following the news of Joe Biden being the projected winner and president-elect.

As those people gathered with signs, hundreds drove by honking in support.

“It’s just nice to get out here and hear the honks, hear the cheers, the waves. It just adds to Nebraska. That’s why we call it the good life,” says Isaiah Ross.

At the same time in Lincoln, supporters of president trump gathered at the Capitol building.

About 250 people were there.

Some Biden-Harris supporters in the crowd as well.

By early evening, people gathered near 24th and lake to show support for Biden.

“Just to see that news flash and it was like all the work we did here in Nebraska it just was like man, we got that blue dot. It sealed the deal for me,” says Precious McKesson.

After waiting four days to find out the results supporters say it’s exciting to be apart of history.

“In my lifetime I have got to vote in a black president which was Barack Obama and now a black female vice president,” says Connie.

