Saturday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 640 new cases, setting new record

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 640 new cases on Saturday for another new high for Douglas County. The number of cases reported Friday was 565.

The community total is now 25,942 positive cases. DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 21.2% on Oct. 31.

The total number of deaths is now 246. The recently deceased include a woman in her 60s, two women over the age of 70, and a man in his 70s.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 5 COVID-19 update
Nov. 4 COVID-19 update
Nov. 3 COVID-19 update
Nov. 2 COVID-19 update
Nov. 1 COVID-19 update
Oct. 31 COVID-19 update
Oct. 30 COVID-19 update

