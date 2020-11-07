Saturday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 640 new cases, setting new record

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 640 new cases on Saturday for another new high for Douglas County. The number of cases reported Friday was 565.

The community total is now 25,942 positive cases. DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 21.2% on Oct. 31.

The total number of deaths is now 246. The recently deceased include a woman in her 60s, two women over the age of 70, and a man in his 70s.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday.

We can't continue on this course. More cases = more hospitalizations = more deaths. Please do your part to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask and all the things we've been sharing with you over the course of the pandemic. 😷😷😷 https://t.co/HRi7gKEYcE — Nebraska Medicine (@NebraskaMed) November 6, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.