Saturday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 640 new cases, setting new record
Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department has reported 640 new cases on Saturday for another new high for Douglas County. The number of cases reported Friday was 565.
The community total is now 25,942 positive cases. DCHD last reported the local positivity rate on its COVID-19 dashboard as 21.2% on Oct. 31.
The total number of deaths is now 246. The recently deceased include a woman in her 60s, two women over the age of 70, and a man in his 70s.
There have been 16,189 reported recoveries as of Friday. The DCHD was unable to provide an updated number of recoveries on Saturday.
