One man dead in double shooting

One mad dead after early morning shooting
One mad dead after early morning shooting(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say one of the two men shot early Sunday morning has died.

Around 1:45 a.m. police responded to the area of 30th St. and Pratt St.

They found two men in their early 20′s suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of them was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries. Police said he died a few hours later.

The other man was also taken to the hospital as a trauma patient. Police have not updated his condition.

Omaha police have not released any information about a suspect. Any information is asked to be reported to Omaha Crime Stoppers.

