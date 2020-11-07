Advertisement

Omaha company repurposes campaign signs post-election

By Alex McLoon
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Do you know what you’re doing with your political yard sign this weekend?

A science and technology nonprofit could use it.

When it comes to campaign signs, many only see republican or democrat.

“I’ve seen them all over town,” said Eric Kaplan of Made New Makerspace.

But the guys at made New Makerspace see plastic and metal.

“And I know from projects that I’ve done personally how versatile corrugated plastic can be, so I shot an email over to Jim,” Kaplan said.

“The list of things you can do is almost endless,” said Jim Clements, also with Makerspace.

As the election cycle winds down, they’re collecting hundreds of these signs every day.

They’ll be used to help disadvantaged students explore interests in science, technology, engineering, or math disciplines.

Coroplast can cost them between $20 to $40 depending on the quality.

These signs can become anything for free.

And not only does this keep them out of landfills; it could contribute to someone’s career.

Jim and Eric have collected about 700 signs so far, hopefully enough to last them until the next election.

Whether you want to reuse or upcycle your campaign sign, there will come a time where you have to take it down.

According to Omaha city code, you are required to take them down seven days after a respective election.

You can drop your signs off in a couple of spots across Omaha.

“Made New Makerspace” has bins at its Millard workshop: 14247 S Street.

“Exist Green” in Dundee: 4914 Underwood Avenue.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Medicine outlines stark COVID contingency plans
Ricketts says Nebraska proritizing kids in schools; OPS board member calls for stricter DHMs
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Election 2020 results: Biden closing in on 270; Nebraska, Iowa incumbents win in Congress, Senate races
Thursday Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas sees new high in cases with 486 reported today

Latest News

All juries for Douglas County criminal cases continued to Jan. 1
Repurposing campaign signs
Nebraskans vote to cap interest rates for payday lenders
David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth but very windy this weekend