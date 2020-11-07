Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Very warm but windy weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Saturday on a very mild note, with temperatures in the 50s. We could break the WARM record low for Saturday (53°), as lows this morning are much closer to our normal record highs for this time of year.

Clouds will decrease throughout the morning, with abundant sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs will soar back into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon, with southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph. These winds, however, will help us try to tie our record daily high of 77°.

Omaha could tie the record daily high Saturday! (WOWT)

Mostly clear tonight, with lows back in the 50s. We’ll warm into the mid-70s again Sunday, even higher gusts up to 45 mph possible! So while temperatures will be very pleasant, the wind will not be.

Winds stay high for the start of the workweek, with rain returning to the forecast Monday! Some thunderstorms are possible as well, as a cold front pushes into the area by Monday evening. This front will cause temperatures to plummet into the 30s overnight, with highs Tuesday just around 40°.

With moisture lingering, rain could very well transition into a wintry mix and/or snow during the day Tuesday, before the system exits Tuesday evening.

Changes on the way! (WOWT)

Highs in the 40s and lower-50s take us through the rest of the extended forecast.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.