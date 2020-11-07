Advertisement

Huskers finally get to play again, seek first win against Northwestern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will get back on the field this Saturday when they travel to Evanston, Ill., to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten West contest. Game time at Northwestern’s Ryan Field is set for 11 a.m. CT with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.
By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WOWT) - Nebraska will finally take the field for a second time this season when they kick off against Northwestern in Illinois at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The team will be looking for its first win after falling to Ohio State in week one.

Follow along below with the 6 Sports team on Twitter for live updates during the game, and check back here immediately after the game for a recap of how things went.

