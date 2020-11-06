Test Nebraska opens new site at Omaha Metro College Fort Campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new COVID-19 testing site opened Friday at the Metropolitan Community College - Fort Omaha Campus.

Minority communities have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus, and officials in north Omaha welcome the additional site.

The Charles Drew Health Center, Inc. began testing early in the coronavirus outbreak.

“We tested our first patient on March 16 and as of today we’ve tested a little over 7,300 individuals,” said Kenny McMorris, executive director at the Center.

There has been a slight increase in the number of tests at Charles Drew, but more testing sites are always needed especially in Omaha’s minority communities.

“We don’t know that nationally hospital and death records show that Black people, Latinos, and Native Americans are disproportionately suffering and dying,” said Doris Lassiter, director of the Nebraska Center for Healthy Families.

Lassiter, along with other organizations, state, county, and local officials announced Friday the opening of a new testing site on the north Omaha Metropolitan Community College Campus.

The site opened Friday and already people were lining up to get tested.

“What I heard yesterday the turnaround time is actually 29 hours until you get the test, that’s amazing. These are (polymerase chain reaction) PCR tests, what we call the gold standard,” said Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department.

“You need to get tested. People are scared of knowing the results of getting tested,” said Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, associate vice provost of health sciences at Creighton University.

Officials hope the new testing site will encourage more people to line up and get tested.

The new site is located on lot C-1 on the Fort Omaha campus, just follow the signs. The hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The tests are free. Appointments may be made at Test Nebraska’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.