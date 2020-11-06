Social media company warns of Facebook ad scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic has many of us sitting in front of the computer more than ever. Scam artists trolling social media know they have a larger pool of potential victims.

When social media consultant Jackson Orcutt looks at certain Facebook ad offers, he wishes his computer had a red flag key.

Jackson Orcutt with Soar Marketing said, “They can put out controversial stuff they can tarnish reputations when they get that access, they can post as you and nobody would know any different.”

I’ve been getting email offers to pay me from 2,500 a day up to 3,000 and even $4,700 a week just to post ads on my Facebook page.

Jim Hegarty, with the Better Business Bureau, said, “These are offers that are absolutely in the category too good to be true, delete and do not respond to these solicitations. It could be it’s a phishing scheme.”

Nearly all communication about the offers is through email.

Only after one offer thought they had me hooked did I get a phone number.

Scammer on phone said, “We offer you $2,500 per day. You just have to post one ad daily.”

Omaha Based Soars Marketing provides social media consulting for 34 companies.

Janet Orcutt with Soar Marketing said, “The initial $3,000 is the bait, and then what they want to do is gain access to your business through your Facebook page and that’s dangerous.”

That giving access to your Facebook account on the promise of thousands of dollars income can end up costing a reputation.

“One bad post out there could erase all the hard work that we’ve done,” said Orcutt.

Here’s another red flag. The offers say you’ll be paid through direct deposit which means providing your bank account number.

