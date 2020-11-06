Advertisement

Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots and kills pregnant wife in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home.

The shooting happened early Wednesday in Stuart and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities said a 2-year-old child in the home at the time was not injured.

Broadcast outlet WPBF reported that the woman was six months pregnant, and that doctors were able to save the baby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricketts says Nebraska proritizing kids in schools; OPS board member calls for stricter DHMs
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Thursday Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas sees new high in cases with 486 reported today
Nebraska wrestler Christian Miller dies in car crash
Election 2020 results: Biden closing in on 270; Nebraska, Iowa incumbents win in Congress, Senate races

Latest News

Man fatally shoots pregnant wife by mistake in Fla.
Trump continues to cast doubt on the vote counts, while Biden urges patience
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More November warmth with a stronger south wind
Rusty's Morning Forecast