SCAM ALERT: OPPD warns of phone scams

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District is warning customers of recent scam phone calls.

They have received 30 reports today so far and the numbers continue to climb, according to OPPD.

The calls typically claim to represent the company and convince customers they owe money.

According to customers, the scams recently have been coming from an 810 area code.

OPPD reminds customers that they will never cold call a customer demanding immediate payment. Customers will receive a written notice first.

Customers with questions can call 402-536-4131.

