Sarpy County Election Commission Office reports COVID-19 outbreak

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seven of the 17 employees in the Sarpy County Election Commission Office — including full-time and temporary election workers — tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for Sarpy County said the outbreak won’t stop the other employees from continuing to count ballots even though the office will be closed to the public for a week.

There are currently 1,018 provisional ballots being processed. Vote totals will be updated by Friday.

Officials told 6 News that because of the PPE and plexiglass dividers, the risk of exposure to the public earlier in the week is “very low.”

