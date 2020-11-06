Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More November warmth with a stronger south wind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re once again starting in the 30s and 40s with mostly clear skies. We’ll once again jump into the mid 70s for highs, falling short of the record high of 80 degrees. All this happens with a little more of a south wind. 10-20 mph winds with gusts to 30 mph are likely.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight with some areas of fog develop heading into Saturday morning. That will burn off as we warm up into the 70s yet again in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s are likely Sunday too. The big story will be the wind this weekend with gusts to 40 mph Saturday and up near 50 mph Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

