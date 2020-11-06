Lancaster County Risk Dial moves to red; Mayor in quarantine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called from quarantine on Friday as she updated the community on recent COVID-19 developments. According to the mayor, her husband had tested positive for COVID-19, though she herself did not.

The Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial has moved into the red, showing a severe risk for the spread of the virus. The risk dial spent several weeks in elevated orange.

The risk dial change comes as hospitalizations and cases continue to rise in Lancaster County.

On Friday, 90 new COVID-19 cases were reported locally.

On Thursday, 213 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The positivity rate for the week sits at 20.5 percent.

50 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Lancaster County since the start of the pandemic, 26 of which have come since Oct. 1.

Local hospital systems have said repeatedly over the last few days that capacity is becoming limited as an influx of COVID-19 patients are being admitted.

Officials advised that individuals stay at home unless traveling for work, school, medical care or food. Individual outdoor activities are acceptable. Individuals should distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home. Work from home if possible. Finally, individuals should avoid contact with others outside of those who live in their home.

Individuals should always wear a face mask outside of the home and near (within six feet) others in all indoor or outdoor situations.

“The steps that each of us take to prevent the spread collectively add up to victory over the virus,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “And if we know anything about the people in this community, in this Husker nation of ours, it’s that we like to win. Winning, in the fight against COVID-19, takes all of us working together to flatten the curve and keep our community safe.”

LPS will continue to allow in-person practice and services, but will allow students to transfer to 100% remote learning. LPS officials request that individuals allow for two school days to pass so that teachers can verify the request.

