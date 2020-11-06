Advertisement

Friday Nov. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 565 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 565 new cases on Friday another new high for Douglas County.

The community total is now 25,302 positive cases.

The total number of deaths remains at 242.

There have been 16,189 reported recoveries to date.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

