Free flu shots available for adults this week at Omaha stores

File photo: Flu shot
File photo: Flu shot(KGNS)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is offering free flu shots.

The Thursday clinic will be held 9-11:30 a.m. inside the Supermercado store at 3548 Q St.

Friday’s clinic will be held inside the Supermercardo at 1826 Vinton St. from 9-11:30 a.m.

The flu shots are for people ages 19 and older regardless of insurance status. Participants are asked to remember social distance and wear a mask.

Government and health officials have been encouraging people to get their flu shots — especially this flu season, emphasizing that doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic can help preserve hospital capacity.

