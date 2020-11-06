Election 2020: Sarpy County postpones count on ballot remakes

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County election officials have delayed Friday’s meeting, where they also planned to count about 240 ballot remakes.

The Sarpy County Election Commission cited “challenging logistical issues to the pandemic” as the reason the meeting was postponed. Thursday, 6 News reported that seven of 17 employees there had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a county spokeswoman, ballot remakes occur when there is “a tear in the ballot or other issue.” In those instances, the ballot is replicated, with the vote indications transferred from the old ballot to the new one, she said.

“The counting board oversees that process to ensure all of the voters' selections are transferred exactly as they were on the original ballot,” she said. “Those remakes are then counted.”

That count is now scheduled to take place Nov. 20.

