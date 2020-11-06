David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth but very windy this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a south breeze brought us another incredible warm up this afternoon, with temperatures jumping back into the upper 70s around the metro. The stronger south breeze will help to keep temperatures from falling quite so quickly this evening, meaning we get to hold onto the 60s through at least Midnight. Temperatures will only cool into the upper 50s overnight, likely winding up warmer than our average high for this time of year.

More unusually warm weather is expected right on into the weekend. In fact we could near record territory once again on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The record for Omaha is 77 degrees, and if we see enough sunshine we may very well tie or even break that record! Expect a few more clouds on Saturday, along with winds that may gust over 30mph at times. Winds only increase as we head into Sunday, with wind gusts to near 40mph possible. We do stay very warm with highs in the mid 70s, but it will be a less pleasant day due to the gusty winds.

A big change arrives on Monday as a storm system pushes into the area. Ahead of that storm, breezy south winds and temperatures in the upper 60s are likely, however that will not last. A cold front pushes through by evening, with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms are likely as the front moves in. Showers continue at times Monday night into Tuesday. As temperatures fall into the 30s on Tuesday, it’s possible some wintry weather may mix in with the rain. Right now it appears temperatures stay above freezing, so any impacts from snow would be minimal to none. Any rain or snow should be out of the area by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures stay cool, but typical for November for most of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

