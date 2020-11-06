Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Millard South’s Antrell Taylor

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the week for Antrell Taylor at Millard South, not only has he won this award for 126 receiving yards against Millard West but he has also committed to Nebraska.

The wrestling team, he’s a state champion in that sport and trying to be the same as a football player.

As it turns out, part of what makes him so good in wrestling is also helping him as a receiver for the Patriots. Head Coach Andy Means, says it’s not just his speed that’s hard for defenses to deal with but also his quickness. He has a special ability to change speed and direction very quickly.

Millard South has made adjustments to take advantage of the challenges Antrell presents the opposition. Millard South will play in a Class A quarterfinal tomorrow night against Creighton Prep, it will be a home game.

