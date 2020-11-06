Advertisement

Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced

The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Florissant, Mo.
The Missouri River flows a few miles upstream from its confluence with the Mississippi River Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Florissant, Mo.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced later this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam will be reduced starting on Nov. 22 by about 3,000 cubic feet per second each day until reaching a winter release rate of about 17,000 cubic feet per second.

That’s down significantly from the reduction seen a year earlier after heavy rain and snowmelt in the spring of 2019 sent the river to record levels and flooded parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

