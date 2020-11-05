Thursday Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas sees new high in cases with 486 reported today

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 486 new cases on Thursday. This is a new high for Douglas County.

The community total is now 24,737 positive cases.

The county also reports three new deaths. The total number of deaths is now 242.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

