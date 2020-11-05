Scott Frost makes final remarks before Huskers travel to Northwestern

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are on the verge of traveling to Evanston, Illinois for a week three matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats.

It’ll only be the second game of the season after last week’s cancellation, but Scott Frost believes the team is as ready as he could have them, despite the lack of reps.

“I think we’re ready to play. We’re prepared, so we’re ready,” Frost said. “It’s hard to get better as a football team if you’re not on the field playing.”

Frost said there’s no secret to beating Northwestern.

He said you have to block, tackle and execute well.

“It’s just a matter of having fun playing football and executing,” Frost said. “They’re sound. They don’t give you anything easy. You have to earn it.”

The hope is that the team will see continued improvement in the trenches.

Controlling the line of scrimmage could help Big Red control the game.

The team struggled in that area in 2019, but Frost saw improvement in week one against Ohio State.

“[I] Thought it was a major step forward for us," Frost said about both the offensive and defensive lines.

He added that he’s liked the noticeable improvement and that getting more game reps will help fast track the development of the young players on the defensive line.

Something to pay attention to on Saturday will be if there’s more production from the wide receiver position, an area the Huskers are very young.

Frost said junior transfer Omar Manning will be ready to play against the Wildcats.

Overall, he said after a slow start, the young wideouts are improving.

“The young receivers are doing a good job of coming along. I think Coach Lubick’s doing a good job of bringing them along,” Frost said.

An additional note, Frost said he does expect to get senior tight end Jack Stoll back and available at some point during the season.

The Huskers and Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.