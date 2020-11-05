Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - The great weather keeps on coming. More wind likely this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After falling short of a record high yesterday, we’ll stay well short of one today while warming just as much. Mostly sunny skies and light north winds will make for a great Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
While the warmth is likely to continue right through the weekend, we’ll also notice the wind pick up each day as well. South wind gusts to 30 mph are likely Friday. Gusts to 40 mph are expected Saturday but the strongest gusts will be Sunday up near 50 mph at times. Highs in the mid 70s are in the forecast each day.

3 Day Forecast
Sunday Wind Gusts
Showers and a perhaps a little light snow are still possible Monday into Tuesday of next week. Stay up to date with the latest right here.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST
After a relatively mild start, we will warm up quickly Tuesday!