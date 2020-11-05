OneWorld celebrates its 50th anniversary, honors community partners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OneWorld Community Health Centers marks its 50th anniversary in 2020. To celebrate, the organization is reflecting on the work it does and recognizing its community partners for their covid response efforts.

With the COVID19 positivity rate on the rise across the metro, OneWorld is doing critical work testing and caring for patients who might not get the care anywhere else.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what language you speak, how much money you make, we believe that affordable, quality healthcare should be available to everyone,” said CEO Andrea Skolkin. “In 2020, our 50th year, our clinics have never been more needed.”

Someone who did end up needing their help was Cesar Chavez Vasquez, a patient at OneWorld who recovered from COVID-19. He’s encouraging the community to follow the guidelines laid out by health experts.

“It’s more comfortable to put on a mask made of cloth than an oxygen mask, and it’s more comfortable to be in a bed in your home than a bed in the hospital," he said.

Along with Cesar, OneWorld has helped thousands of other people during the pandemic, but they haven’t done it alone. Help has come from places like the Douglas County Health Department, Nebraska Medicine, and UNMC. They all set up off-site testing clinics in south Omaha where the need is big.

So as part of its own 50th anniversary celebration, OneWorld is honoring them for their covid response efforts.

“What we give them is what’s called a milagro award, or miracle, and truly they were a miracle at that point in time as our staff was overwhelmed with the numbers,” said Skolkin.

Another recipient of the miracle award is Senator Tony Vargas for his work in advocating for south Omaha, and the Hispanic community in Omaha.

Thursday night OneWorld is holding its annual fundraiser that will celebrate the 50th anniversary. The event is virtual this year because of the pandemic.

