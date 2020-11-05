Omaha man arrested for animal cruelty after abandoning 11 parrots, dozens of fish

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christopher Barr was arrested Wednesday on 10 animal cruelty charges after the Nebraska Humane Society searched his home.

A search warrant issued on April 7, uncovered 11 abandoned parrots and dozens of fish.

The parrots were found in poor condition, malnourished, and inside inappropriately sized enclosures with unhealthy amounts of feces.

On parrot had died and one had to be euthanized.

According to the NHS, those animals have since received veterinary care and have been transferred or adopted.

