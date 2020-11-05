Number of in-person voters catches Pott. County by surprise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even with all the COVID precautions in place, Pottawattamie County officials say trying to find poll workers was the spark that lead to long lines at some county voting precincts.

The long line of voters in Council Bluffs, caught Pottawattamie County Election Officials by surprise.

Officials thought in-person voting would not be so robust with a record 28,000 absentee ballots already cast.

“We had some long lines at church in the west end of Council Bluffs, historically that part of town we don’t have a lot of turnouts,” said Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor. “Turnout is usually low here, so we thought we were pretty safe consolidating five voting precincts into one church.”

Council Bluffs is the largest city in Pottawattamie County. The county

Had to reduce its number of voting precincts from 40 to 26 because it was tough to find poll workers. The remainder of Pott. County is small towns and farmland.

“Geographically it’s nearly the largest county in the state of Iowa,” said Houser.

There are around 250 people in Macedonia Iowa, they even had lines here on election day.

“We had about ten to a dozen folks shortly after seven o’clock when our polls opened and kind of caught us off guard cause typically, we had maybe one or two people prior to going to their work,” said Carol Jean, Macedonia Election Official.

Poll workers in this small town say they were prepared to keep volunteers and all of the voters safe.

“Folks who hadn’t voted in a number of years came in which was a good thing,” said Jean.

Pottawattamie County officials say they were satisfied with the way they handled the long lines of voters on election day, and they were happy to see so many people show up to vote.

Election officials in Council Bluffs and Macedonia say they added extra workers to help with the busy day.

