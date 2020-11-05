North Omaha, double shooting leaves man & woman in serious condition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a man and woman were rushed to Nebraska Medicine after being injured in a double shooting Wednesday night.

Lt. Nick Muller said both victims remain in serious condition after at least 26 rounds of gunfire were picked up by their Shot Spotter technology.

OPD was dispatched to 2619 Florence Blvd at 8pm. Once they arrived they found the pair.

A witness said he saw the victims being put on stretchers and identified the male victim as a neighborhood pan handler whom he said always keeps to himself.

Another man told 6-News he was inside B & T Convenient & Liquor Store, where that shooting took place and heard people arguing about drugs before bullets began flying.

Omaha Police however have not confirmed those claims.

There’s no word on a suspect yet and the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.