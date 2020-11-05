Nebraska wrestler Christian Miller dies in car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska wrestler Christian Miller, 21, died in a car crash Thursday morning in Lincoln, according to an announcement from the Husker Athletic Department.

Miller, a Plainview, NE native, wrestled for the school for four seasons.

He had a 15-9 career record as a Husker, including a 12-3 record in 2019-20.

Additionally, he was a two-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

Below are statements from Athletic Director Bill Moos and head wrestling coach Mark Manning:

Statement from Nebraska Wrestling Coach Mark Manning :

“This is a tragic and devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Christian. My thoughts are with his family and I pray for them in their time of grief. Christian was a young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him. As the father of four myself, I struggle to process someone being taken from us at such a young age. It will take time for us to begin to heal as a wrestling family. We will promise to bond together as a team to honor Christian’s memory by living life to its fullest and competing as hard as possible on the mat.”

Statement from Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos :

“Our thoughts, prayers and support are with Christian Miller’s family and friends during this difficult time. As an athletic department we will do everything we can to help them through this immeasurable loss. We understand this tragedy will have a deep impact on our wrestling program, including Christian’s teammates, Coach Manning and his staff. We will provide any necessary support and resources for the young men in our wrestling program and other student-athletes as they cope with the loss of a friend and teammate.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.