Free flu shots for adults Friday, Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is offering free flu shots Thursday and Friday.

The Thursday clinic will be held inside the Supermercado store at 3548 Q Street in Omaha (November 5) from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. the Friday clinic will be held inside the Supermercardo at 1826 Vinton Street in Omaha (November 6) during the same time period.

The flu shots are for people 19 and older regardless of insurance status. They are asked to remember social distance and wear a mask.

