Father daughter due snag two county commissioner seats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former mayor Mike Boyle will be joined by his daughter Maureen Boyle on the board of county commissioners. Maureen said she never expected to get into politics.

“To be honest with you my parents in politics played a pretty influential role in me not running for public office,” Maureen said.

While her father held a variety of political positions over the years, Maureen said she steered clear of it. Even her father was surprised when she told him she had changed her mind.

“Particularly for the same board, I was on. I know who she is and she knows who I am and we have a great deal of respect.” Mike said.

“I was thinking this political thing it can be pretty grueling emotionally and you get hurt feelings easily and I thought I didn’t like the ups and downs enough to really put myself out there,” Maureen recalled.

She started her career by becoming an OBGYN. A career she loves and plans to keep up along with her new duties. She said what finally changed her mind was advice she got from her mother who recently passed away.

“She said you’re fine with what you’re doing and I’m sure your good at it but I think we could use someone like you in public office,” Maureen said.

That advice on top of her first-hand experience with the pandemic, she said she felt she can do a lot of good.

“She’s a very serious person when she needs to be, she stands for principal, I’ve seen her do things that were not necessary but she stood up and drew a line in the sand and said this is as far as we go one this and this is what’s right and this is what’s wrong and I stand for what is right,” Mike said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.