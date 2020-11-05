Election 2020: Nebraska, Iowa report record voter turnout

(WOWT) - Even with high voter turnout in Nebraska this election, the Secretary of State emphasized the importance every ballot has, and called for diligence in monitoring early balloting policies as those voting methods become more popular among voters.

“Once elections are corrupted, you can’t get them back,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said Wednesday in his report on the state’s general election. “The one thing that we’ve seen historically, that when elections get corrupted it’s almost impossible to clean them up. The time to address these issues is before we have some sort known fraud going on.”

Nebraska’s unofficial turnout was 936,106 voters — nearly 74%, he said. In 34 counties, turnout was more than 80%; and four counties saw more than 88% turnout.

“That turnout will increase as our counties process approximately 20- or 25,000 ballots that were dropped off yesterday — the provisional ballots are included in that number as well. and they haven’t yet been processed,” Evnen said.

By comparison, in the state’s May primary, 15% of ballots sent out were not returned, he said. The report on the state’s website indicates 31,820 mail-in votes were cast in total in that election — more than twice than the 12,138 mail-in ballots cast during Nebraska’s 2016 general election, when a total of 860,573 votes were counted.

Nebraska currently has 1,267,366 registered voters, an increase of 48,000 from 2018. While Evnen said that jump was not an unusual surge, he did say it was a typical increase from one presidential general election to the next — meaning four years, not two.

Across the state, 436,269 early ballots were mailed in or dropped off, while 51,932 Nebraskans voted early in-person. Mailed ballots received from across the state totaled 45,782.

“Early balloting will require concerted attention to be sure, going forward, that ballots cast in this way are secured,” Evnen said.

For example, he said, more than 25,000 ballots — “not an insignificant number” — were sent to voters but never returned. “What happened to those ballots? We don’t know,” he said. In the state’s May primary, 15% of ballots sent out were not returned.

The state elections official said he was concerned those voters didn’t receive their ballots but acknowledged they could have simply put aside their own ballot or decided not to vote. Evnen said he did not have any suggestions for improvements to the process, and that he had no evidence of anything “sinister” behind the reasons those ballots didn’t come back.

“Those are sacred documents,” he said.

Four races will automatically be recounted due to state law that requires it when the margin is 1% or less of total votes, Evnen said. As a result, three natural resource districts and a power district will be recounted. In one race, he said, the winner prevailed by two votes.

“Two votes. So, when Nebraskans hear me say ‘Your vote counts,’ I really mean it," Evnen said.

Two legislative races — the third and 49th districts 3 were running very close as well, with candidate totals within 1-2% of one another; results could change with final counts, but that appeared unlikely, he said. Those margins wouldn’t qualify for an automatic recount, he said, but either candidate could call for one at their own expense.

Yesterday’s election marked the second time the state’s electoral votes were divided since the state put a law in place allowing it; Nebraskan gave four electoral votes to President Trump, with the 2nd District vote going to former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the Senate election, the 50,000 write-ins votes amounted to about 7% of ballots cast, triggering a manual recount in each county; a Nebraska statute indicates that process must take place anytime a write-in vote exceeds 5%. Evnen noted that the race had an organized campaign to write-in Preston Love Jr.

Love said Wednesday evening that Evnen had informed him his candidacy had received a write-in record of 62,307 votes.

Evnen said that a voter split of 25% early ballots cast and 75% cast at polls is typical, but that in the May primary — because the election took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic — those were reversed as many were afraid to go to the polls.

Tuesday, the ballot return rate was more than 90%, compared to around 85% in the primary, he said.

“Our representative democracy cannot survive and thrive without the active, informed participation of voters. Nebraskans can be proud of their participation in the elections of 2020,” he said.

Iowa sets voting records

Iowa’s Secretary of State issued a statement Wednesday reporting a record turnout for a general election: 76% of all registered voters there did so, with the tally surpassing 1,697,000 ballots cast. That topped the state’s previous record turnout: 1,589,951 votes were cast in 2012.

Absentee voters in Iowa also set a record, with more than a million such votes cast for Tuesday’s election so far — the Secretary of State will continue to accept all absentee ballots mailed by Monday, Nov. 2, as long as they are received by Monday, Nov. 9.

As of Monday, the state had a record number of active registered voters: 2,095,581.

In Pottawattamie County , voter turnout was 69.42%, with 45,931 ballots cast in 40 precincts with a total of 66,167 registered voters.

In Mills County , voter turnout was 75.32%, with 8,287 ballots in 11 precincts with a total of 11,003 registered voters.

