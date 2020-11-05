David’s Evening Forecast - More Summer-like warmth this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another absolutely gorgeous Fall day across the metro, almost feeling more like Summer. Temperatures warming into the mid 70s across much of the region. Unlike Summer, temperatures will start to quickly cool as we approach sunset, and then dip back into the 50s by 7pm. Light winds, clear skies and dry air will allow overnight lows to fall back into the middle 40s by morning.

After the cool start, we get another quick warm up Friday afternoon. A few more clouds could drift in during the afternoon, but it will still be quite warm! Expect high temperatures to top out in the mid to even upper 70s across much of the region once again. Winds will begin to pick up a little bit out of the south by Friday evening, that will help to keep the overnight temperatures evening warmer, with lows only falling into the upper 50s.

The warmth continues for the weekend! High temperatures both days should top out in the mid to upper 70s. One change you will notice is the wind. Gusty south winds are expected both days, with gusts over 30mph possible. The stronger gusts are more likely on Sunday.

A big change does loom by next week, a strong cold front and storm system will push through the region Monday into Tuesday. This will bring dropping temperatures and a chance for showers and possibly evening thunderstorms. As temperatures fall, some wintry weather may mix in, but at this time a major winter event does not appear likely. Certainly stay tuned for forecast updates as the details become clearer. Behind the storm, more typically cool weather is expected with highs inthe 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.