Wednesday Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: 381 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 381 new cases on Wednesday.

The community total is now 24,251 positive cases.

The county also reports three new deaths. A man in his 60s, a man in his 40s, and a woman over 80 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 239.

To date, there have been 15,887 recoveries reported.

Iowa test sites update

The state of Iowa is preparing for the winter months.

The Test Iowa site in Linn County will be relocated to Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Nov. 6.

The site in Black Hawk County will relocate to 4121 Alexandra Drive in Waterloo after Nov. 6.

Both sites are enclosed with drive-through options.

The site at River Place in Polk County will close and combine with the other site in Polk County to help with volume.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

