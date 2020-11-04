Shots fired reported near Gretna High School, officers determine false alarm
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County official confirmed that a call came in reporting shots fired outside of Gretna High School, but after an investigation, it was determined that the gunfire-like sound was a car backfiring.
Thoman Elementary and Gretna High School were placed on lockdown/out until it was determined that there was no threat.
