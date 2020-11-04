Sarpy County Board responds to auditor’s report on Treasurer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Auditor of Public Affairs has released a report claiming that the Sarpy County Deputy Treasurer has misbalanced activities in his office.

According to the APA, the Treasurer failed to balance the financial activities of his office and the Deputy Treasurer was paid for 80 hours of leave during which he appears to have neither worked nor used any of his accrued vacation time.

As a result, the APA is conducting an attestation of the Treasurer for the period of July 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The APA also claims that the Treasurer hasn’t provided requested documentation, accurate financial reconciliations, and sufficient record keeping.

The report reads, “The Treasurer lacked an overall understanding of the various balancing functions for his office.” Then states that the APA discovered a $1,970,234.16 variance in the semi-annual report, untimely bank reconciliations, and inaccurate investment records.

The Sarpy County Board responded to the report saying, “Dan Templeton is the Chief Deputy Treasurer. As the only “at-will” employee in the Country Treasurer’s Office Dan serves “at the pleasure” of the elected official which means that Dan’s work hours are considered 24-7 and as needed. As is the practice of many Chief Deputies, Dan is in the office by around 6:30 a.m. daily (long before public hours). Many days Dan stays in the office until after 6:00pm (well after public hours are over) and in many cases after all employees have left for the day. This doesn’t even begin to account for the number of hours Dan spends engaged in the community, during his evenings or on the weekends. As a condition of his employment, and knowing the amount of work Dan was going to be giving the county outside the standard 40 hour work week (for which he does not get overtime or comp time), Brian agreed to allow Dan to take his previously scheduled and paid for vacation with his family and did not charge him vacation leave.)”

