Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Another record setting November afternoon ahead!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re heading out the door to a slightly warmer morning with temps in the 40s. Even with a few high clouds moving through during the day, we’ll be able to make another run at a record high. A forecast high of 77 today would break the record of 76 from back in 1909. Light south winds at 5-15 mph too.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Incredible warmth will continue right through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs in the mid 70s will stay short of records Thursday and Friday but we’ll have sunny skies and beautiful weather regardless!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Record highs are within reach not only today but also on Saturday as well. Highs will make a run into the upper 70s by Saturday with much more wind on the way to help us get there.

Record Warmth
Record Warmth(WOWT)

