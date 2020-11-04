Advertisement

Rural EMS teams face dwindling donations as COVID-19 cases rise

EMS departments are being forced into making some tough decisions about how to spend
(WTVY)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rural EMS departments are having a tough time keeping up amid the pandemic; donations are down and expenses are up, forcing them to make some difficult decisions.

“We needed help,” said Chan Oliver of Fort Calhoun, in reference to getting help with an elderly family member battling COVID-19. “We got to a point where we figured we needed some help and needed to go to the hospital.”

Not taking any chances, he made the call for an ambulance.

“Were just weren’t comfortable that we could handle it on our own,” said Oliver. “So we called the Fort Calhoun rescue squad for a non-emergency transport to the hospital.” It’s a critical service, taking a big hit.

“Since our EMS is 100 percent funded by donations and any fees we get from insurance when we transport, the donation is a huge part of our revenue,” said Dan Mallory, Chief, Fort Calhoun Fire Department," noting fundraising amid the pandemic is proving tough.

“From March until now we’ve had to shut down all of our fundraisings. And by not having those events it’s really taken a toll over the months,” said Mallory, noting they’re starting to dip into savings meant for life-saving equipment. “We had to take money away from that equipment and we’ve had to move it over to additional protective clothing.”

Take that protective gear away, and it’s likely some volunteer time will also drop.

“What COVID has done, not only for our department,” said Mallory. “Is that members are apprehensive to respond when they know it’s a positive COVID case because they know the exposure is higher”

And with fewer people putting up their hands, it can take longer to get a response team together.

“So our response times, not to say they’re slower, or extreme, or anything, we don’t want a panic,” said Mallory. “But at the same time, there are people that probably can’t respond to that.”

Meanwhile, Chan Oliver said he’s grateful for the help he and his family received.

“They were very good and did an excellent job,” said Oliver, noting they were very responsive.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Secretary of State gives report on election

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen gave a report Wednesday on ballots cast around the state leading up to and including Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
We started Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 30s (coldest northwest of the Metro), but highs have rebounded nicely this afternoon! We’re back into the 70s, with Omaha trying to tie the daily record high of 76 degrees set in 1909. Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping back into the 40s. Plentiful sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s! Our average highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s.

News

ELECTION 2020: Parties oversee ballots that need second look in Sarpy County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

News

Gunfire false alarm- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shots fired reported near Gretna High School, officers determine false alarm

Latest News

News

Fremont Police look for building plan b- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fremont Police were denied a new building so now they head back to the drawing board.

News

ELECTION 2020: Last minute ballots- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

News

Gambling in Nebraska passes, officials prepare for next steps

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
Nebraska gamblers won big last night.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast: Unseasonable November warmth this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
The stretch of well above-average high temperatures continues through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend!

News

Nurses adjust to changes amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, often caring for some of the sickest patients.

News

Car vs. house - 4PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Omaha family is lucky there were no serious injuries after a car slammed into their house.