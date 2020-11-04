Record number of Election Observers step up in Nebrasaka

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A record number of Nebraskans are stepping up this election to help ensure voters are heard. Roughly 160 Election Observers are scattered across the state, covering more than 200 polling locations.

“I knew I wanted to for this election because it’s such a big election,” said Shari Kimble, a first-time volunteer.

Election Observers help voters who may be hitting roadblocks in casting their ballot; taking notes along the way, which will eventually be reported to election officials.

“If there’s lack of access for people with disabilities, or people who need translation services who don’t receive those,” explained Kimble. “If there are people who are simply turned away. If there’s any voter intimidation.” And, Civic Nebraska’s making sure their volunteers are ready.

“This is the first year in our training we’ve included sections that go over specific examples of what voter intimidation may look like,” said John Cartier, Director of Voting Rights, Civic Nebraska.

Volunteers aren’t trained to get involved with any type of conflict; they’re there to simply make a record of it, and to do so they have to understand it.

“Especially as it would relate to any incidences of armed militias near polling locations or causing disruption,” said Cartier. And that also went into topics that covered when people can both open and concealed-carry weapons in polling locations or around them."

As for Kimble, she’s not letting fear stand in her way.

“I know that threat exists, but probably realistically, is pretty unlikely,” she said. “And, somebody has to be watching out, so may as well be me, right?”

She’s not letting the threat of COVID stop her either.

“I’m used to being out in the community safely when I have to be,” said Kimble. “So I felt prepared to do this in a safe way.”

