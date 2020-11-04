Nurses adjust to changes amid pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, often caring for some of the sickest patients.

Alisha Dunlap is an ICU nurse with CHI Health.

She says her work is rewarding, but it doesn’t come without challenges.

That was especially true early in the pandemic when so much about COVID-19 was unknown.

In March, Alisha says so much focus was on how to manage and care for patients.

She says in 6 months they’ve come a long way.

“From policies, procedures changing to figure out what’s the best practice, all of that was changing constantly, now we kind of know-how to care for these patients the best that know, we have policies and procedures in place,” said Dunlap.

Alisha says the one thing that continues to change now is the number of COVID patients coming into the hospital.

She says they’ve recently seen an uptick in that number.

