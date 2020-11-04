Advertisement

Nugent: What to make of Pat Fitzgerald saying Nebraska’s week off is a big advantage.

Northwestern Head Coach
Northwestern Head Coach(SJ_Carrera_Inc. | Northwestern Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost broke a smile when he heard Pat Fitzgerald make the case it’s a big advantage for the Huskers to have the week off leading into their game.

Pat said, “I think it’s a big advantage for Nebraska, they had a week off to rest up, they had a chance to watch us play, we were in a four quarter war, a really physical game, you can see the program here, we got to get recovered.”

From a short term perspective yes, the Huskers will likely be the fresher team.

Here’s how Scott responded, “Maybe if this was week seven or eight, a week off would be nice, we’ve only played one game, Pat is one of the smartest guys in the country probably but I don’t know if I agree with him on that one.”

As Scott has said multiple times, the Huskers just want to play. It really is that simple, they’re not interested in an edge that comes with a bye. It was an 11 month offseason, that felt more like 20. This is a team that then found out just days after playing that first game, the next one wasn’t happening. At least not that week.

Who wants a week two bye after that offseason?

Plus it doesn’t help when the team you were scheduled to play voluntarily pulled the plug.

Yes the Huskers are hungry and lacking game experience, that’s Northwestern’s edge, a team that won two games in two weeks. They’ve played twice as much meaningful football as Nebraska.

It really is a matter of perspective, two programs dealing with two different challenges.

Pat gets that, he said “I know they much rather of played last week, I don’t think that’s hidden in way shape or form.”

