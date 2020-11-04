Joint law enforcement center fails in Dodge County, officials say the will revisit plans in future

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A push to get a new 18 million dollar joint law enforcement center in Dodge County has failed.

Now it’s back to the drawing board.

“Both facilities, the county, and the city facilities just lack the space that we are going to need to grow and do effective policing,” says Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.

Voters in Dodge County rejected a push to build a new joint law enforcement facility.

The project was set to cost taxpayers around 18 million dollars.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott says he thinks that price tag was a reason the measure did not pass.

“I think that the taxes were a big part of it. People didn’t want to pay the taxes and I certainly understand that,” says Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott.

Even though the results are final, Chief Elliott says the problems are not going away.

Officers say they face a lot of challenges inside this building including not having an area to change.

“We have lockers for the officers but they are in a hallway. There’s no place for women and men to change separately. That’s one of the biggest issues,” says Chief Elliott.

This building was originally home to a utility facility and was built in the 60′s.

Chief Elliott says the layout makes it difficult for officers to work.

Now he says they are forced to continue to make this space work for the foreseeable future.

“We are disappointed but the voters have spoken and we will continue to do our job,” says Chief Elliott.

City leaders are already discussing what to do to help alleviate the issues at hand.

“We’ll sit down and we will try to figure out what the next plan is and pursue plan b,” says Newton.

“I mean clearly still looking at building another facility at some point in the future still out there. I don’t know about renovating this building, if that’s feasible or not, or looking at other sites,” says Chief Elliott.

