Advertisement

Joint law enforcement center fails in Dodge County, officials say the will revisit plans in future

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -A push to get a new 18 million dollar joint law enforcement center in Dodge County has failed.

Now it’s back to the drawing board.

“Both facilities, the county, and the city facilities just lack the space that we are going to need to grow and do effective policing,” says Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton.

Voters in Dodge County rejected a push to build a new joint law enforcement facility.

The project was set to cost taxpayers around 18 million dollars.

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott says he thinks that price tag was a reason the measure did not pass.

“I think that the taxes were a big part of it. People didn’t want to pay the taxes and I certainly understand that,” says Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott.

Even though the results are final, Chief Elliott says the problems are not going away.

Officers say they face a lot of challenges inside this building including not having an area to change.

“We have lockers for the officers but they are in a hallway. There’s no place for women and men to change separately. That’s one of the biggest issues,” says Chief Elliott.

This building was originally home to a utility facility and was built in the 60′s.

Chief Elliott says the layout makes it difficult for officers to work.

Now he says they are forced to continue to make this space work for the foreseeable future.

“We are disappointed but the voters have spoken and we will continue to do our job,” says Chief Elliott.

Now it’s back to the drawing board.

City leaders are already discussing what to do to help alleviate the issues at hand.

“We’ll sit down and we will try to figure out what the next plan is and pursue plan b,” says Newton.

“I mean clearly still looking at building another facility at some point in the future still out there. I don’t know about renovating this building, if that’s feasible or not, or looking at other sites,” says Chief Elliott.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 - clipped version

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Final votes get counted in Sarpy County

News

Biden speaks about campaign - 6:30PM

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Biden speaks about the campaign.

Politics

Election 2020: Nebraska, Iowa report record voter turnout

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Even with high voter turnout in Nebraska this election, the Secretary of State emphasized the importance every ballot has, and called for diligence in monitoring early balloting policies as those voting methods become more popular among voters.

News

On the front lines- 5PM

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, often caring for some of the sickest patients.

News

Rural EMS fall on tough times- 5PM

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Rural EMS departments are having a tough time keeping up amid the pandemic; donations are down and expenses are up, forcing them to make some difficult decisions.

Latest News

News

Sarpy County election office shut down- 5PM

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

News

Papillion teen’s first car purchase turns nightmare due to title issues

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mike McKnight
The excitement of buying that first car turns to stress for a Papillion teenager.

News

Rural EMS teams face dwindling donations as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Rural EMS departments are having a tough time keeping up amid the pandemic. Donations are down and expenses are up, forcing them to makes some difficult decisions.

News

ELECTION 2020: Some states are still counting- 5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Watching the final votes.

News

ELECTION 2020: Gambling initiatives pass in Nebraska- 5PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nebraska gamblers won big last night.