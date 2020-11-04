Advertisement

Gambling in Nebraska passes, officials prepare for next steps

Nebraska voters will have a big decision to make when it comes to gambling.
Nebraska voters will have a big decision to make when it comes to gambling.(KSNB)
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska gamblers won big last night.

Voters overwhelmingly approved three ballot initiatives that allow casino gambling at all six of Nebraska’s horseracing tracks.

Opponents of expanding gambling had fought for about 25 years to keep more gambling out of the state, but last night by a wide margin voters said yes to casinos.

Now the pony won’t be the only thing Nebraska gamblers can bet on.

All games of chance will be legal at all Nebraska horseracing tracks. All the gambling you find at Iowa casinos will be here in Nebraska.

“I believe the attorney general years ago ruled that sports betting is a game of chance so it’s our understanding that sports betting will be part of that once we do get the casino’s in,” said Mike Newlin, General Manager of Horseman’s Park.

Mike Newlin is the general manager of Horseman’s Park and The Lincoln Racecourse. He says it could take some time before the slot machine wheels start spinning in Nebraska.

“First the gaming commission has to be appointed, it’s the current Nebraska racing commission which is five members, the governor needs to appoint two more members, needs to make that a gaming commission and that gaming commission will have to establish all the rules and regulations for the casinos,” said Newlin.

While that’s going on Newlin says they will be working with architects to figure out how to create casinos on their properties.

Opponents of gambling say they really don’t have another card to play in this fight.

“It’s a sad day for Nebraska, it’s really a sad day we’ve changed or constitution we’ll never be able to go back we’re going to have casinos all over the state, we’re going to have sports betting, we’re going to have internet gambling and lots of heartaches,” said Pat Loontjer with Gambling with the Good Life.

Pat Loontjer has been fighting against expanded gambling in Nebraska for decades, this is her first loss and it’s a big one.

“They’re going to have to negotiate a contract with the governor, the governors very anti-gambling but by Law, he has to negotiate so we’ll see how that turns out,” said Loontjer.

One of the initiatives approved by the voters calls for funds generated by the casinos to be used for property tax relief.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rural EMS teams face dwindling donations as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Rural EMS departments are having a tough time keeping up amid the pandemic. Donations are down and expenses are up, forcing them to makes some difficult decisions.

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Secretary of State gives report on election

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen gave a report Wednesday on ballots cast around the state leading up to and including Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Forecast

David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
We started Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s and 30s (coldest northwest of the Metro), but highs have rebounded nicely this afternoon! We’re back into the 70s, with Omaha trying to tie the daily record high of 76 degrees set in 1909. Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping back into the 40s. Plentiful sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s! Our average highs for this time of year are in the mid-50s.

News

ELECTION 2020: Parties oversee ballots that need second look in Sarpy County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

News

Gunfire false alarm- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shots fired reported near Gretna High School, officers determine false alarm

Latest News

News

Fremont Police look for building plan b- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Fremont Police were denied a new building so now they head back to the drawing board.

News

ELECTION 2020: Last minute ballots- 4PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nebraska elections aren’t over, there’s still a matter of getting to some of the last-minute ballots dropped in drop boxes and those that drew a second look.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast: Unseasonable November warmth this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
The stretch of well above-average high temperatures continues through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend!

News

Nurses adjust to changes amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, often caring for some of the sickest patients.

News

Car vs. house - 4PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Omaha family is lucky there were no serious injuries after a car slammed into their house.