Election 2020 results: Sasse, Bacon in lead for Senate, House
Updates on Nebraska, Iowa, National races
(WOWT) - Here’s a quick update on where the numbers stand in Tuesday’s top local, state, and national races.
President/vice president
Updated at 9:20 p.m.
Trump/Pence (R): 50% || 98 electoral votes
Biden/Harris (D): 48% || 131 electoral votes
NEBRASKA
Updated at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse (R): 63%
Chris Janicek (D): 29%
Preston Love Jr. (D, write-in): 6% including other write-in ballots.
2nd Congressional District
Rep. Don Bacon (R): 54%
Kara Eastman (D): 42%
1st Congressional District
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R): 46%
Kate Bolz (D): 50%
Douglas County Commissioner – 3rd District
Commissioner Chris Rodgers: 87%
State Sen. Ernie Chambers (write-in): 13% including other write-in ballots.
Click here for results on more Nebraska races.
State amendments & initiatives
GAMBLING
Authorize gambling at racetracks (429): 65% – Yes || 34% – No
Establish casino regulation commission (430): 64% – Yes || 35% – No
Impose tax on casinos (431): 69% – Yes || 30% – No
OTHER
Car payday loans (428): 84% – Yes || 15% – No
AMENDMENTS
1. Removal of slavery as punishment: 71% – Yes || 28% – No
2. Extend TIF repayments: 61% – Yes || 38% – No
IOWA
Polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Joni Ernst (R): 0%
Theresa Greenfield (D): 0%
4th Congressional District
State Sen. Randy Feenstra (R): 0%
J. D. Schoulten (D): 0%
Click here for results on more Iowa races.
