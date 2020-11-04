Election 2020 results: Sasse, Bacon in lead for Senate, House

(WOWT) - Here’s a quick update on where the numbers stand in Tuesday’s top local, state, and national races.

President/vice president

Updated at 9:20 p.m.

Trump/Pence (R): 50% || 98 electoral votes

Biden/Harris (D): 48% || 131 electoral votes

DECISION 2020 Interactive map Track results on races & initiatives around the country. Nebraska & Iowa results Get the latest local election results.

Updated at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Ben Sasse (R): 63%

Chris Janicek (D): 29%

Preston Love Jr. (D, write-in): 6% including other write-in ballots.

2nd Congressional District

Rep. Don Bacon (R): 54%

Kara Eastman (D): 42%

1st Congressional District

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R): 46%

Kate Bolz (D): 50%

Douglas County Commissioner – 3rd District

Commissioner Chris Rodgers: 87%

State Sen. Ernie Chambers (write-in): 13% including other write-in ballots.

Click here for results on more Nebraska races.

State amendments & initiatives

GAMBLING

Authorize gambling at racetracks (429): 65% – Yes || 34% – No

Establish casino regulation commission (430): 64% – Yes || 35% – No

Impose tax on casinos (431): 69% – Yes || 30% – No

OTHER

Car payday loans (428): 84% – Yes || 15% – No

AMENDMENTS

1. Removal of slavery as punishment: 71% – Yes || 28% – No

2. Extend TIF repayments: 61% – Yes || 38% – No

Click here for results on more Nebraska races.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Joni Ernst (R): 0%

Theresa Greenfield (D): 0%

4th Congressional District

State Sen. Randy Feenstra (R): 0%

J. D. Schoulten (D): 0%

Click here for results on more Iowa races.

