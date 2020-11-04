Advertisement

Election 2020 results: Nebraska Sen. Sasse easily wins re-election

(WOWT)
By WOWT 6 News
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican Sen. Ben Sasse handily won re-election Tuesday, with The Associated Press calling the race for the incumbent in early results.

UPDATES: Check the latest election results

Nebraska’s Senate race experienced some dramatic turns, leaving Republican incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse facing two Democratic challengers: Chris Janicek and write-in candidate Preston Love Jr., who was endorsed by the state’s Democratic party after calling on Janicek to drop out of the race.

With 1317 of 1379 precincts reporting at 3:05 a.m., Sasse had 67.36% of votes, with Janicek winning 26.27% of ballots.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Election 2020 results: Ernst holds on to Iowa Senate seat

Updated: moments ago
|
By WOWT 6 News
Incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst had a fight on her hands from challenger Theresa Greenfield in a contentious — and expensive — race for Iowa Senate.

Politics

Election 2020 results: Nebraskans vote in favor of gambling initiatives, payday lending caps; against slavery

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska voters are getting their say on whether to expand gambling in the state; whether to cap payday lender interest rates; and whether to remove slavery from the state’s Constitution.

Politics

Election 2020 results: Presidential race tightens; Bacon, Fortenberry hold on to Congressional seats

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Get a quick update on where the numbers stand in Tuesday's top local, state, and national races.

Politics

Democrat Joe Biden garners rare Nebraska electoral vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Margery A. Beck
Democrat Joe Biden has won in the Omaha-based congressional district, a victory that allows him to peel off one of conservative Nebraska’s five Electoral College votes.

Latest News

Politics

Election 2020 results: Fortenberry holds on to Nebraska 1st Congressional District seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By State and wire reports
In a district that hasn’t had a Democratic representative in decades, incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s challenger, Kate Bolz, found herself also facing one of this year’s biggest campaign issues head-on after she tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Election night update WOWT 6 News 11:25 pm

Updated: 5 hours ago
Election night update WOWT 6 News 11:25 pm

News

Election night interview with Ryan Horn, political analyst

Updated: 5 hours ago
Election night interview with Ryan Horn, political analyst

News

WOWT 6 News Election Night at 10 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
WOWT 6 News rundown of the election night so far at 10 p.m.

News

WOWT 6 News Alert Center Update 8:55 PM

Updated: 5 hours ago
Decision 2020: WOWT 6 News Alert Center update at 9 p.m.

Politics

Election 2020 results: Bacon declares victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, calls for unity

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WOWT 6 News
Kara Eastman secured a rematch this year against incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon in a contentious district that brought the president himself to town to campaign just a week ago.