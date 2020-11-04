Election 2020 results: Nebraska Sen. Sasse easily wins re-election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Republican Sen. Ben Sasse handily won re-election Tuesday, with The Associated Press calling the race for the incumbent in early results.

Nebraska’s Senate race experienced some dramatic turns, leaving Republican incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse facing two Democratic challengers: Chris Janicek and write-in candidate Preston Love Jr., who was endorsed by the state’s Democratic party after calling on Janicek to drop out of the race.

With 1317 of 1379 precincts reporting at 3:05 a.m., Sasse had 67.36% of votes, with Janicek winning 26.27% of ballots.

