Advertisement

Election 2020 results: Fortenberry holds on to Nebraska 1st Congressional District seat

1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz
1st District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry and Nebraska State Sen. Kate Bolz(Jared Austin)
By State and wire reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a district that hasn’t had a Democratic representative in decades, incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s challenger, Kate Bolz, found herself also facing one of this year’s biggest campaign issues head-on after she tested positive for COVID-19.

With 267 of 502 precincts reporting on the Nebraska Secretary of State website as of 11:56 p.m., The Associated Press called the race for Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry defeating Democratic state Sen. Kate Bolz in the 1st Congressional District to win his ninth term in Congress.

UPDATES: Check the latest election results

The district includes Lincoln and a large, conservative swath of eastern Nebraska. The race was unusually competitive, and Fortenberry attacked Bolz in a series of television ads. Fortenberry commended Bolz for running a strong campaign.

Bolz tweeted out a concession statement on this thread:

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT 6 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election night update WOWT 6 News 11:25 pm

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election night update WOWT 6 News 11:25 pm

News

Election night interview with Ryan Horn, political analyst

Updated: 2 hours ago
Election night interview with Ryan Horn, political analyst

Politics

Election 2020 results: Eastman, Bacon race close; Bolz trails Fortenberry

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a quick update on where the numbers stand in Tuesday's top local, state, and national races.

News

WOWT 6 News Election Night at 10 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
WOWT 6 News rundown of the election night so far at 10 p.m.

Latest News

News

WOWT 6 News Alert Center Update 8:55 PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
Decision 2020: WOWT 6 News Alert Center update at 9 p.m.

Politics

Election 2020 results: Bacon, Eastman vie for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT 6 News
Kara Eastman secured a rematch this year against incumbent Republican Rep. Don Bacon in a contentious district that brought the president himself to town to campaign just a week ago.

News

ELECTION 2020: Lines grow at metro polls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire and Harper Lundgren
Voters throughout the metro headed to their polling places to cast their vote for the 2020 election.

Politics

Election 2020: ADL introduces new tool to help voters report extremist activity

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST
|
By Tara Campbell
A new tool will be at the tip of voter’s fingers tomorrow making it easy to report any potential extremist activity.

Politics

Election 2020: Voting equipment, PPE delivered to polling locations

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:03 AM CST
|
By Emily Dwire and Leigh Waldman
Across Douglas County Monday, U-Hauls were out delivering polling equipment and personal protective equipment, or PPE, to the county’s 203 polling locations.

Politics

Election 2020: Creating your in-person voting plan in Douglas County

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST
|
By Lileana Pearson
Election Day is two days away. Here’s what you need to know to make your Election Day plan.