Election 2020 results: Fortenberry holds on to Nebraska 1st Congressional District seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a district that hasn’t had a Democratic representative in decades, incumbent Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s challenger, Kate Bolz, found herself also facing one of this year’s biggest campaign issues head-on after she tested positive for COVID-19.

With 267 of 502 precincts reporting on the Nebraska Secretary of State website as of 11:56 p.m., The Associated Press called the race for Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry defeating Democratic state Sen. Kate Bolz in the 1st Congressional District to win his ninth term in Congress.

The district includes Lincoln and a large, conservative swath of eastern Nebraska. The race was unusually competitive, and Fortenberry attacked Bolz in a series of television ads. Fortenberry commended Bolz for running a strong campaign.

Bolz tweeted out a concession statement on this thread:

One of my favorite quotations about democracy and justice is from Frederick Douglass: "The whole history of progress of human liberty shows that all concessions yet made to her august claims have been born of earnest struggle. If there is no struggle there is no progress."... — Senator Kate Bolz (@katejbolz) November 4, 2020

