Election 2020 results: Feenstra replacing Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District

Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa (AP file photo)(GRAYDC)
By WOWT 6 News
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Iowa’s fourth district is getting a new Congressional representative after State Sen. Randy Feenstra defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King to take on Democrat J. D. Schoulten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.

UPDATES: Check the latest election results

With 38 of 39 counties reporting at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feenstra had defeated Scholten, 61.89% to 37.87% respectively.

Together, we delivered! Thank you Iowa!

Posted by Randy Feenstra on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Scholten posted his concession at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday:

Coming up short is always hard whether it's baseball or an election. Thank you to everyone who has shared a personal...

Posted by J.D. Scholten on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

