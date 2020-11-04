Election 2020 results: Feenstra replacing Rep. Steve King in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Iowa’s fourth district is getting a new Congressional representative after State Sen. Randy Feenstra defeated incumbent Rep. Steve King to take on Democrat J. D. Schoulten, who lost by 2 percentage points to King in 2018.
With 38 of 39 counties reporting at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feenstra had defeated Scholten, 61.89% to 37.87% respectively.
Scholten posted his concession at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday:
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.